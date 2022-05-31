Entertainment

'Virata Parvam': Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer gets new release date

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 31, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parivam' gets early release. (Photo credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

Fans of actor Rana Daggubati are in for a treat! After Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's film, Virata Parvam was delayed twice, its release date has now been advanced to June 17! The periodic love, action-drama film helmed by Venu Udugula will have a worldwide theatrical release. Makers of the project took to their social media handles to share the great news on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Virata Parvam was initially scheduled to release on April 30, 2021.

The film's release was then pushed to July 1, 2022, in light of new COVID-19 protocols and continuous lockdowns.

Many other Tollywood films like Pushpa, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata were delayed due to the same reason.

Now, with the new release date, fans are excited to watch the duo together.

Plot 'Virata Parvam' narrates love story against backdrop of Naxalite movement

Udugula's film is based on true events of the Naxalite movement in the 1990s that took place in the Telangana region. Daggubati essays the role of Comrade Ravanna, who is also called Aranya in the film. Pallavi takes on the role of Vennela, Aranya's admirer. The movie will depict a beautiful love yet intense love story in the midst of the Naxalite movement.

Cast Priyamani, Nandita Das play key roles

Virata Parvam is presented by D Suresh Babu and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The film's soundtrack is composed by Suresh Bobbili while Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Divakar Mani have taken charge of cinematography. Multiple award-winner A Sreekar Prasad has edited the film. Actors Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand have prominent roles.

Information What to expect from upcoming film?

The makers of the film have also roped in Germany-based action choreographers Peter Hein and Stefan Richter. This confirms that the soon-to-release film will pack loads of solid action sequences. Virata Parvam will release in Tamil and Malayalam in addition to the original Telugu language format. "The wait was long, but we promise you a classic," Daggubati had written in a previous tweet.