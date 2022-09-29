Everything we know about John Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan Season 3'
John Krasinski's high-octane spy action thriller series Jack Ryan is all set to return to Amazon Prime Video in December. The actor recently announced that the third season, comprising eight episodes, will hit the OTT platform on December 21 this year. Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place) plays the titular valiant hero in the series based on Tom Clancy's namesake novel series.
The first season aired in August 2018, followed by the second season in October 2019. The series has been created by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Graham Roland (Dark Winds). In the first season, Jack "discovers a string of dubious bank transfers carried out by a rising Islamic extremist named Suleiman" while the second season witnessed him being trapped in "political warfare in Venezuela."
Per reports, the upcoming season will see Jack "embroiled in a false, large conspiracy who suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold, on the run, and in a race against time." The series will chronicle his efforts to stay underground, maintain a low-profile, avoid a global conflict, and stay away from the CIA, which is on a hunt to track him down.
Apart from Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, who plays James Greer, and Michael Kelly, who essays the role of Mike November, will reprise their roles in Jack Ryan Season 3. In addition to these, new cast members include Nina Hoss (Homeland) as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel (Clickbait, Upgrade) as Elizabeth Wright. To note, Krasinski is also an executive producer on the Amazon Prime Video series.
The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Reportedly, the Season 3 finale will introduce Michael Pena (Ant-Man, The List) who will be playing Ding Chavez. This is important since he is set to get his own spin-off series in the future. The character was essayed by Raymond Cruz in Clear and Present Danger (1994) from the Jack Ryan film series.