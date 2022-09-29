Entertainment

Everything we know about John Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan Season 3'

Everything we know about John Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan Season 3'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 29, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

'Jack Ryan Season 3' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

John Krasinski's high-octane spy action thriller series Jack Ryan is all set to return to Amazon Prime Video in December. The actor recently announced that the third season, comprising eight episodes, will hit the OTT platform on December 21 this year. Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place) plays the titular valiant hero in the series based on Tom Clancy's namesake novel series.

Roundup But first, what happened in the first two seasons?

The first season aired in August 2018, followed by the second season in October 2019. The series has been created by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Graham Roland (Dark Winds). In the first season, Jack "discovers a string of dubious bank transfers carried out by a rising Islamic extremist named Suleiman" while the second season witnessed him being trapped in "political warfare in Venezuela."

Plot This season will trace Jack's 'race against time'

Per reports, the upcoming season will see Jack "embroiled in a false, large conspiracy who suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold, on the run, and in a race against time." The series will chronicle his efforts to stay underground, maintain a low-profile, avoid a global conflict, and stay away from the CIA, which is on a hunt to track him down.

Cast Actors Nina Hoss, Betty Gabriel have joined the cast

Apart from Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, who plays James Greer, and Michael Kelly, who essays the role of Mike November, will reprise their roles in Jack Ryan Season 3. In addition to these, new cast members include Nina Hoss (Homeland) as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel (Clickbait, Upgrade) as Elizabeth Wright. To note, Krasinski is also an executive producer on the Amazon Prime Video series.

Spin-off Keep an eye out for this character in final episode

The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Reportedly, the Season 3 finale will introduce Michael Pena (Ant-Man, The List) who will be playing Ding Chavez. This is important since he is set to get his own spin-off series in the future. The character was essayed by Raymond Cruz in Clear and Present Danger (1994) from the Jack Ryan film series.