SRK illuminates world's tallest building Burj Khalifa yet again!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 29, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

SRK lit up Burj Khalifa for the fourth time on Wednesday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again shone brightly on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Wednesday. As part of a campaign for a healthcare provider, King Khan narrated the inspiring journey of a UAE-based conglomerate, owned by an NRI. To note, he is the brand ambassador of Burjeel Holdings, which owns 39 hospitals and medical centers in the UAE and Oman.

Context Why does this story matter?

Burj Khalifa, known to have the world's largest LED screen, commemorates pivotal points in contemporary history, such as different nations' independence days.

Last year, it lit up in the honor of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Moreover, this is the fourth time SRK has found a place on the building.

Earlier in 2019, 2020, and 2021, the skyscraper honored SRK on his birthday, November 2.

Video 'Truly a global superstar,' said elated SRK fans

In the video, SRK underlined the campaign's motto, "We Are Committed To Your Care," and narrated the healthcare group's motivational story. SRK paid a heartfelt tribute to UAE's courageous martyrs and the clip then showcased the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the group's flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City. Soon after, SRK fans took to social media to call him "truly a global superstar."

Twitter Post Watch the video and fans' reactions here

King @iamsrk on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, as brand ambassador for the Burjeel group.



King ❤️🙏pic.twitter.com/HoSY3skPip — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) September 28, 2022

Excitement 'The campaign epitomizes the values we cherish'

Burjeel Holdings, naturally, is delighted with SRK's association with the project. Shamsheer Vayalil, Burjeel Holdings' chairman, told PTI, "We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomizes the values we cherish. It symbolizes Burjeel Holdings' ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story."

Upcoming movies Meanwhile, take a look at SRK's upcoming movies

SRK was last seen in a full-fledged role in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018. Up next, he will headline Siddharth Anand's Pathaan which co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His next, Jawan, will release on June 2, 2023, and is directed by Atlee. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, a dramedy co-starring Taapsee Pannu. It'll release on December 22, 2023.

