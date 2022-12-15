Entertainment

Ben Affleck to direct DC movie? James Gunn spills beans

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 15, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed he met Ben Affleck for a possibility of directing a film (Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Ben Affleck's collaboration with the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is far from ending. The actor who has played the "Caped Crusader" in the past is once again collaborating with DC Studios. But this time, he won't be seen playing Batman. Sharing recent DC developments, including Henry Cavill's departure as Superman, James Gunn revealed he met Affleck with a proposal to direct a film.

Why does this story matter?

Affleck has had a long association with DCEU. He has played Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), The Suicide Squad (2016), and Justice League (2017).

He will also be seen in 2023's upcoming film The Fash, reprising the role of the "Caped Crusader."

Now, the actor is slated for another possible collaboration with DCEU but as director.

Gunn confirmed meeting Affleck for direction job

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios confirmed that he met Affleck regarding his desire to direct a film. "Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project," he tweeted, responding to a fan's query who asked if Affleck could direct a film.

Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project. https://t.co/Haz1APdlVN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Affleck was once set to act in, direct 'Batman' film

Affleck was once willing to act in and direct a solo Batman film. "Directing Batman is a good example," he said earlier this year explaining why he didn't go ahead. "I looked at it and thought, 'I'm not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.'" He added he would have loved it doing at "32 or something."

DCU fans 'devastated' over Cavill's exit as Superman

After Gunn revealed that Cavill will not return as Superman, several DCEU fans were left disheartened. Cavill also confirmed the news on social media, after Gunn's revelation. Reacting to the news, one of the fans wrote how "devastated" he was after learning about his exit. "So, Henry Cavill is Superman no more. I'm devastated. He is Superman. But it is what it is."

