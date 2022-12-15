Entertainment

'Pathaan': Ban calls transcend internet; protestors burn effigies of SRK-Deepika

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 15, 2022, 12:32 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' is receiving flak in Madhya Pradesh

Yash Raj Films' Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has been receiving flak from a right-wing group for allegedly hurting sentiments. The film released its first song Besharam Rang and that led to the protest and the burning of effigies. Fans are rooting for Khan's return to the silver screen, whereas the Bollywood community has showered praises for the upcoming film.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last release Zero in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films and the viewers loved to see his aura back on big screens.

With a career spanning over three decades, he is a global superstar and 2023 is touted to be his year with three releases—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

MP Home Minister threatened to ban the film

A right-wing group named Veer Shivaji group planned protests in Indore where they demanded a ban on the film. They also objected to Deepika Padukone wearing bikinis in the recently released song. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra threatened to block the film's release in the state if certain scenes are not rectified. He called Padukone's outfits "highly objectionable."

Earlier, netizens had bashed 'Besharam Rang' for this reason

The burning of effigies took place after #BoycottPathaan trended on social media over its first song, Besharam Rang. The music video of the number upset netizens for various reasons. While some stated that Bollywood lacks ideas and thus resorts to glamor, a section of fans objected to Padukone's saffron-colored outfit in the song and stated it was insensitive.

Not the first controversy for Khan

In 2009, the salon and beauty parlor associations of Bandra found the title of Irrfan Khan-starrer Billu Barber offensive. After protests, Khan removed the word "barber" and renamed the title to Billu. In 2015, several groups in some cities of Rajasthan called for the ban of Rohit Shetty's Dilwale after Khan's comments on intolerance. It was a comeback film for the pair SRK-Kajol.

Future projects of Khan

Khan has an amazing lineup of films. He is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan which also stars John Abraham. He has Atlee's Jawan co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. This will be Khan's first pan-India formulaic film. He will be ending the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu. This will be a social comedy revolving around immigration.