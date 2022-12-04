Entertainment

Javed Jaffrey birthday: 5 iconic roles of the actor

Javed Jaffrey birthday: 5 iconic roles of the actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 04, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

As Javed Jaffrey turned 59, take a look at some of his most iconic roles (Photo Credit: Instagram/Javed Jaffrey)

Javed Jaffrey's name is included in the list of underrated yet versatile actors. From playing comic roles to performing serious characters, he has proved his mettle in acting, time and again. He has also ruled the television world with shows such as Boogie Woogie and the voice-over of Takeshi's Castle. On his 59th birthday, here are his five most iconic roles.

Keswani in 'Kambakkht Ishq'

Seen in bits and pieces, his role was of a quirky person, trying to con others while always willing to get money or leverage money from others. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, and Amrita Arora, his small glimpses in the film were successful in tickling the audience. When it comes to comedy, he sure knows his job the best!

Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad in '3 Idiots'

Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, 3 Idiots is one of the most popular films of recent times. Also featuring Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, Jaffrey's role of Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad was an important one. He plays a rich guy who let his studious servant complete his engineering degree under his name.

Aditya Pandit in 'Jajantaram Mamantaram'

One of the most successful films of Bollywood's fantasy world, Jajantaram Mamantaram is touted as one of Jaffrey's career-best performances. Released in 2003, he essayed the role of Aditya Pandit. Directed by Soumitra Ranade, it is based on Gulliver's Travels. The film also stars actors Gulshan Grover, Joy Fernandez, Manav Kaul, and Nishith Dadhich, among others in pivotal roles.

Mika in 'Singh Is Kinng'

Jaffrey was roped in for Anees Bazmee's film Singh Is Kinng which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The action comedy film, which also featured actors Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Sonu Sood, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Kirron Kher, was quite a hit. Jaffrey was seen playing a double role in the film, of which, one was the main villain.

Manav Shrivastav in 'Dhamaal'

One of the best characters essayed by Jaffrey is that of Manav Shrivastav in the 2007 film Dhamaal. He played the role of a grown-up man who still has the mind and heart of a child. His character made the audience break into laughter. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Aashish Chaudhary, and Arshad Warsi, Jaffrey was a crucial part of the Dhamaal franchise.