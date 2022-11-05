Entertainment

Rihanna-Depp to collaborate; times when abuse accused celebrities earned work

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 05, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Take a look at some celebrities who earned work despite being accused of sexual misconduct

Pop sensation Rihanna is set to collaborate with actor Johnny Depp for her show Savage X Fenty. Depp will reportedly feature in a special segment. While his fans are elated at this collaboration, a section of Twitter users have called the singer out for "joining hands with an alleged molester." We look at some instances where sexual misconduct accused celebrities bounced back to limelight.

Rihanna-Depp Association But first, know more about Depp's appearance on Rihanna's show

Per TMZ, Depp will "be a featured surprise guest in [Rihanna's] Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show." He is set to be the first male celebrity to have been featured on the show, and "is going to be a focus of one of the show's "star" moments, which has included the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu [previously]," added TMZ.

#1 Despite online outrage, Sajid Khan is going strong in 'BB16'

Sajid Khan had a fall from grace when several women accused him of sexual harassment and casting couch allegations were leveled at him. These include actors Sherlyn Chopra, Kanishka Soni, Aahana Kumra, among several others. After being away from the media's glare for about four years, he's currently participating in Bigg Boss 16 and despite online outrage, continues to receive host Salman Khan's support.

Vikas Bahl Director Vikas Bahl worked recently with Big B

Queen and Super 30 director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by three women, with the first incident having reportedly transpired in 2015. Resultantly, the controversy led to the dissolution of Phantom Films, which was spearheaded by him, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena. He, too, had a comeback in October with Goodbye, fronted by Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta.

Kevin Spacey Alleged repeat offender Kevin Spacey set to receive an honor

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been mired in multiple controversies and has several cases of sexual misconduct pending against him. Though he received relief in one case recently, the trouble for him is far from over. He's now slated to make his first public appearance in five years at Italy's National Museum of Cinema where he'll be felicitated with a lifetime achievement award.

Anu Malik Anu Malik was accused by multiple famous vocalists

Composer-singer Anu Malik is no stranger to controversies. When the #MeToo movement was at its pinnacle in India in 2018, singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, and Shweta Pandit accused him of making sexual advances. Subsequently, Sony TV dropped him as Indian Idol's judge briefly. He returned in September 2019, and this year, he also worked as a composer on the mini series Bhaukaal.