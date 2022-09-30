Entertainment

IIFA 2023: Know the ticket price, location, name of attendees

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 30, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan hosted the event during this year's edition.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced on Thursday that its upcoming 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in February 2023. This will be the second time in a row that the extravagant event will be staged in the United Arab Emirates. Read on to know more about the event, celebrity list, and more.

IIFA is one of the biggest star-studded events often conducted in iconic locations, that attract the eyes of Bollywood fans from across the world.

The event is set to happen from February 10 to 11 and fans can book their tickets online for three days now.

The price range of the tickets starts from 100 AED and goes up to 1,500 AED.

The 23rd edition of the ceremony is likely to see the attendance of A-list celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon to name a few. IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT, Abu Dhabi), and one of Abu Dhabi's leading creators of immersive destinations and experiences, Miral.

IIFA took to its official Twitter space and shared a video of this year's event featuring several superstars. They captioned the video, "Get ready for a flamboyant night full of glitz, glam, and entertainment with the biggest stars of Bollywood. IIFA is making a return with the most magnific onset on 10-11th Feb 2023. Here's what the organizers say about the event."

Get ready for a flamboyant night full of glitz, glam, and entertainment with the biggest stars of Bollywood.

IIFA is making a return with the most magnific onset on 10-11th Feb 2023. #IIFA2023 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi@yasisland @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/SYwQ4cPiBj — IIFA (@IIFA) September 29, 2022

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, DCT Abu Dhabi's Director General for Tourism said, "With the eyes of the world's film industry upon us, we have an amazing opportunity to share with the world Abu Dhabi's exciting nightlife, inspiring cultural experiences, and restorative escapes." "The awards in February can only enhance our reputation as a global center for top-tier leisure, entertainment, and business events," he added.