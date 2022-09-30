Entertainment

Everything we know about Netflix's 'Money Heist's spin-off series 'Berlin'

Everything we know about Netflix's 'Money Heist's spin-off series 'Berlin'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 30, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Netflix has unveiled the cast of upcoming series 'Berlin.' (Photo credit: Instagram/@alexpinaoficial)

Preparations have begun for La Casa De Papel's (Money Heist) anxiously-awaited spinoff series Berlin. Netflix has announced its cast ensemble and several popular names from the Spanish acting fraternity will join lead actor Pedro Alonso in the eight-part series. Set before the events of the main series, it will chronicle the heists carried out before the incidents that transpired in Money Heist.

Context Why does this story matter?

Money Heist is one of Netflix's most popular shows ever and turned out to be a global hit across nations.

The series, originally planned only for two seasons, eventually spawned five parts, with the final one hitting the streaming giant in December 2021.

It also led to the birth of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, which dropped in June 2022.

Cast These actors will be seen in 'Berlin'

Berlin's cast will include Michelle Jenner (Isabel) as electronics specialist Keila, Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) as Berlin's confidant Damián, and Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) as Cameron. Other additions include Julio Peña Fernández (Bia) as Roi and Joel Sánchez as Bruce, a "relentless man of action." Since Money Heist was also a multistarrer, it makes sense for Berlin to follow the same template.

Quote Berlin is 'the most sparkling personality of 'Money Heist'

Creators Esther Martinez Lobato and Alex Pina have pinned high hopes on Berlin, and called the titular character "the most sparkling personality of Money Heist." The spin-off series will now place him in "another universe." "We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state," the creators revealed during a Netflix event held earlier this week.

Information 'Berlin' will begin rolling from October 3 onwards

The series will reportedly go on floors in Paris on October 3 and will be majorly shot there and in Madrid. It has been written by David Oliva, David Berrocal, Pina, and Lobato. The directorial reins are in the hands of Albert Pintó, Berrocal, and Geoffrey Cowper. The series is set to hit the streamer in 2023, though the exact date is under wraps.