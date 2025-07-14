PC Jeweller's shares dip 3.5%, market cap slips to ₹10,970cr

PC Jeweller has filed certificates under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. The documents were certified by KFin Technologies Limited, the company's Registrar and Transfer Agent. They confirm the dematerialization and rematerialization details for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Despite today's minor correction in share price, PC Jeweller's stock has witnessed a strong rally of about 35% over the last month.

Market indicators

Trading above all key SMAs

PC Jeweller's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 68.7, which is close to the overbought zone but not quite there yet. The stock is trading above seven out of eight key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), including all major SMAs from the 10-day to the 200-day period. This indicates a short-term consolidation phase amid an otherwise healthy upward trend in share price.