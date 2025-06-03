What's the story

HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise ₹12,500 crore through this IPO.

The offer will be a mix of fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS), with HDFC Bank selling shares worth ₹10,000 crore in the latter.