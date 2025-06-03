What's the story

Volkswagen is planning to lay off 35,000 employees in Germany by the end of this decade.

The move is part of a broader cost-cutting strategy, with the German automotive industry facing challenges like the ongoing tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The company hopes to save €1.5 billion annually through these measures, German newspaper Bild has reported.

To note, 20,000 employees have already agreed to terminate their contracts early and take voluntary retirement.