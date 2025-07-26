Shubman Gill breaks this Virat Kohli record in SENA (Tests)

Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill has broken Virat Kohli's record for the most runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series played in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. The achievement came on Day 4 during India's second innings of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Gill needed 74 runs to break Kohli's record of 692 runs set during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He is unbeaten on 78 from 167 balls.

Record-breaking innings Gill sets new record for most runs by an Asian Gill achieved the feat in the third session of Day 4, taking his total runs in the series to 697 (at stumps). In SENA countries, Gill is followed by Kohli with 692 runs and Mohammad Yousuf with 631 runs. Earlier during the course of his knock, Gill broke the record for most runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series played in England, surpassing Pakistan's Yousuf, who had scored 631 runs back in 2006.

Future prospects Gill eyes 700-run mark, wants to join Gavaskar, Jaiswal Gill's next target is to become the third Indian cricketer after Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal to score over 700 runs in a Test series for India. To do this, he needs to add three more runs to his current tally of 697. He also hopes to become the second Indian captain after Gavaskar who has scored over 700 runs in a Test series.