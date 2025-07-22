Rishabh Pant eyes Virender Sehwag's Test sixes record: Details 

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on the verge of breaking a major Test cricket record held by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag . The record in question is for the most sixes hit by an Indian player in Test matches. Pant has been in phenomenal form throughout the series against England, scoring 425 runs at an average of 70.83 with two centuries and two fifties.

Record chase Pant, Rohit tied with each other In his 46-match Test career, Pant has hit 88 sixes so far, tying with former Indian captain Rohit Sharma for the second-most sixes in this format. The record for most sixes by an Indian player is currently held by Sehwag, who hit 90 sixes in his 103-match career. This means that Pant is just three sixes away from breaking Sehwag's long-standing record. Meanwhile, Sehwag overall smashed 91 sixes in Tests, including one for the ICC XI.

DYK Pant scripted this sixes record Pant has smashed 15 sixes in the ongoing series. No other keeper has even smashed 13 sixes in a bilateral Test series. England's Jamie Smith is fourth on this list, having smashed 11 sixes in the ongoing series. Meanwhile, Pant's tally of 15 maximums is the joint-most for a batter in a bilateral Test series in England. He shares the top spot with Ben Stokes.

Stats Here are his overall numbers The Indian Test vice-captain has so far smashed 3,373 runs from 46 Tests at 44.38. The tally includes eight tons and 17 fifties. With 36 maxiumums, Pant is the batter with the most Test sixes against England in Test cricket. 26 of his overall sixes have come in England. No other visiting batter has even smashed 20 Test sixes in the nation.