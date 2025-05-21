India likely to announce Test captain on May 24: Report
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the new Test captain and team for the upcoming England tour on May 24.
According to India Today and Sports Tak, the announcement will be made after a selection meeting, and a press conference is also expected.
With Rohit Sharma bowing out of the format, the hunt for a new skipper is on.
Captaincy speculation
Shubman Gill tipped to be new Test captain
With Rohit retiring from the format, speculation is rife over who will be India's new Test captain.
Shubman Gill has emerged as a strong contender for the role.
Jasprit Bumrah, who has captained India in three Test matches, including two in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, is also a potential candidate despite injury concerns.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are also in the fray.
Tour details
England tour will kickstart new WTC cycle
Following the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, India are set to embark on their UK tour.
The five-Test series between hosts England and India will commence on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. This tour will kick-start India's new ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Before that, India will feature in a four-day warm-up fixture, starting June 13 at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.
A team
India A squad for England tour announced
The men's selection committee also recently announced the squad for India A's tour of England.
Abhimanyu Easwaran will spearhead the side in two First-Class games against England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton.
The 18-member squad also features big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, and Karun Nair.
Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan will join the India A squad for their second match against England A.
Spot competition
Competition for spots in Test squad heats up
With senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from the format, three spots are up for grabs in the Test squad.
The likes of Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian will be competing for the same during the England tour.
Karun Nair's return to the Indian Test side hinges on his performance in this series.
India have a quality pace attack in the form of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.