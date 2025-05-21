What's the story

The upcoming UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur is being touted as the "worst-form European final."

The unusual clash could see the winner become the lowest league finishers to ever win a major European trophy.

They would also be the first team to qualify for either the European Cup or Champions League from such a lowly position.

Ahead of the final in Spain's Bilbao, we decode the stats.