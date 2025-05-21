Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League final: Statistical preview
What's the story
The upcoming UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur is being touted as the "worst-form European final."
The unusual clash could see the winner become the lowest league finishers to ever win a major European trophy.
They would also be the first team to qualify for either the European Cup or Champions League from such a lowly position.
Ahead of the final in Spain's Bilbao, we decode the stats.
Poor form
Manchester United and Spurs suffer sorry Premier League campaigns
As it stands, Manchester United sit 16th on the Premier League table, with Tottenham Hotspur trailing at 17th.
Between them, they have endured a staggering 39 league defeats. Their only wins since February 2 have come against relegated sides or each other.
United have suffered 18 defeats this season with Spurs losing on 21 occasions. Notably, United own 39 points with Spurs a point below on 38.
United are winless in 8 Premier League matches (L6 D2). Meanwhile, Spurs are winless in 6 Premier League games.
MUN
Manchester United are unbeaten in this season's Europa League
Manchester United finished third in the 36-team standings with 5 wins and three draws. Having started with three draws under Erik Ten Hag, United won 5 successive games under Ruben Amorim.
In the round of 16, United beat Real Sociedad 5-2 on aggregate before taking down Lyon 7-6 in a dramatic quarter-final 2-legged tie which included a 5-4 win at home in the 2nd leg.
In the last four, United prevailed against Athletic Club, claiming a 7-1 victory.
Spurs
Spurs' story this season in the Europa League
Spurs finished 4th in the league stage behind United to gain direct entry to the round of 16. Out of 8 games, Spurs collected 5 wins, 2 draws and a defeat, claiming 17 points.
In the round of 16, Ange Postecoglou's men were beaten in the first leg by Dutch side AZ Alkmaar before they won the 2nd leg 3-1 to progress 3-2 on aggregate.
In the quarters, Spurs beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on aggregate. In the semis, they downed Bodo/Glimt 5-1 across two legs.
Performers
A look at the top performers
United striker Rasmus Hojlund has featured in all 14 of United's Europa League matches this season, scoring 6 goals and making two assists.
Meanwhile, Spurs forward Dominic Solanke has featured in 12 of his side's 14 matches this season, scoring 5 goals and making four assists.
United skipper Bruno Fernandes has bagged 7 goals and 4 assists from 13 matches. He is the joint-top scorer this season.
Manuel Ugarte and Alejandro Garnacho also own 4 assists each for the Red Devils.
Numbers MUN
Breaking down Man United' Europa League season in stats
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), United have 182 shots (excluding blocks) with 89 of them target.
United have taken 4 penalties and struck the woodwork on nine occasions. United have scored a staggering 35 goals and created 166 chances.
Notably, United own a passing accuracy of 85.87%. United have completed 131 lay-offs and the same number of take-ons.
Meanwhile, they have won 763 duels, made 282 clearances, and 109 interceptions.
United have managed to keep three clean sheets.
Numbers Spurs
Breaking down Spurs' Europa League season in stats
Spurs have clocked 139 shots (excluding blocks) with 75 of them target.
Spurs have taken 4 penalties and struck the woodwork on 7 occasions. Spurs have scored 27 goals in addition to creating 119 chances.
Notably, Spurs own a passing accuracy of 85.78%. Spurs have completed 86 lay-offs and 140 take-ons. Meanwhile, they have won 665 duels, made 332 clearances, and 136 interceptions.
Spurs have managed to keep 5 clean sheets.
Opta stats
Decoding the key stats ahead of the final
Manchester United vs Spurs final is the sixth all-English summit clash in major European competition. It's also the 4th Europa League final to be contested between two sides from the same nation.
Before this, United have met Spurs once in major European competition, winning 4-3 on aggregate during the 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup round of 16.
United are winless in their last six meetings versus Spurs in all competitions (D2 L4).
Notably, Spurs have beaten United in all of the last three meetings which happened this season itself.
Do you know?
United and Spurs in UEFA Cup/Europa League finals
United are contesting in their 3rd Europa League final. Before this, they won the trophy in 2016-17 and were runners-up in the 2020-21 edition. Spurs are playing their 4th UEFA Cup/Europa League final, having won twice before this (1972 and 1984) alongside finishing runners-up in 1974.
Twitter Post
Final!
The time has come 🤩#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/GRjKwpZKmV— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 21, 2025