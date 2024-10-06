Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Premier League match, Brighton pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Tottenham.

Despite Tottenham's dominant first half, Brighton turned the tables in the second half with goals from Minteh, Rutter, and former Manchester United and Arsenal star Welbeck.

The match was a rollercoaster, with Brighton's victory highlighting the unpredictable nature of the game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brighton stunned Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 7 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League, Brighton stun Tottenham in five-goal thriller: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:10 pm Oct 06, 202411:10 pm

What's the story Brighton stunned Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 7 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday. Spurs took a 2-0 lead with Brennan Johnson and James Maddison scoring in the first half. Brighton sparked a remarkable comeback in the 2nd half. Yankuba Minteh scored in the 48th minute before Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck completed the comeback. Spurs' five-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended.

1st half

Spurs rally on in 1st half

Johnson raced to six goals on the spin. His 24th-minute goal came after Dominic Solanke dropped deep and threaded in a lovely ball through for Johnson who made a sweeping finish. Maddison then made it 2-0 after his tame effort beat Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen. Spurs were the better side in the first half and got rewarded for the same.

Information

1st half match stats

Tottenham had two shots on target with Brighton failing to register a single shot on target. Tottenham clocked 0.95 expected goals as Brighton had 0.65. Spurs has 17 touches in the opposition box to Brighton's 13. The visitors dominated possession (58%).

2nd half

A stunning comeback sees Brighton win

Kaoru Mitoma's low ball wasn't dealt with by Destine Udogie and it was Minteh, who scored and handed his side an impetus. In the 58th minute, Mitoma shifted inside again and fed Rutter inside the box, who found the bottom corner. Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Welbeck scored Brighton's 3rd. Rutter's cross saw Welbeck nod home.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Information

Unwanted record for Tottenham

As per Opta, this is the 10th time that Tottenham have lost a Premier League game in which they led by two-plus goals, becoming the first club to hit double figures for this record. It's also three more than any other side.

Johnson

Johnson attains a special feat

Former Nottingham Forest star, Johnson, has scored more goals in his last six games (6) than he managed in the whole of last season (5) for Tottenham. As per Squawka, he's the first Tottenham player to score in six consecutive games since Harry Kane in January 2019 and the youngest to score in three PL games for Spurs since Dele Alli in March 2017.

Information

Here are the match stats

Brighton had four shots on target from 11 attempts. Spurs managed three shots on target from 13 attempts. The visitors had 60% ball possession and an 87% pass accuracy.

Do you know?

Brighton are sixth in the standings

After 7 matches, the Seagulls are sixth with 12 points. Spurs are 10th with 10 points. Tottenham have scored 14 goals in addition to conceding eight.