Premier League 2023-24, Brighton beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2: Key stats

Brighton claimed a vital 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Brighton claimed a vital 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 19 of the Premier League 2023-24 season at the Amex Stadium. Brighton took a handsome 4-0 lead within 75 minutes and were cruising along. However, Spurs found some rhythm to end the match strongly, scoring two goals in the 81st and 85th minute respectively. Here we present the key Premier League stats.

Match stats and points table

Brighton had nine shots on target from 15 attempts. Spurs scored twice from their three shots on target. Notably, they had 19 attempts. Spurs also dominated possession (55%) and clocked a pass accuracy of 84%. With this defeat, Spurs remain fifth with 36 points (L5). Meanwhile, Brighton are eighth, racing to 30 points (W8). Brighton have raced to 38 goals, besides conceding 33.

Contrasting records for the two teams

Brighton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games at the Amex Stadium (W4 D4). As per Opta, Brighton have equaled their longest-ever run without defeat in top-flight home games (8 in 1981). Spurs have now lost three of their last five away Premier League games versus the Seagulls. Spurs faced six shots on target in the first half versus Brighton.

Relief for Brighton as they end the year well

Brighton ended 2023 with a win in the league. Before this, they suffered three successive defeats in the final Premier League match of a calendar year. Brighton lost versus Arsenal in 2020 and 2022. Chelsea also beat Brighton in 2021.

Brighton score four crucial goals

Jack Hinshelwood scored the opener after Joao Pedro was allowed to drift across the length of the 18-yard line. Pedro doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Dejan Kulusevski had pulled back Danny Welbeck. Brighton saw James Milner hit the post and Facundo Buonanotte had a goal disallowed. In the 63rd minute, Pervis Estupinan scored a screamer before Pedro added a fourth goal.

Spurs fight toward the death

Spurs found some life when Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies scored in quick succession. Brighton were under pressure thereafter as the visitors struck the post and had some decent chances which they failed to take.