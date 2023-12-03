Spirited 10-man Chelsea pip Brighton 3-2 in Premier League: Stats

Dec 03, 2023

Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill scored for Chelsea against Brighton (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

10-man Chelsea prevailed over Brighton in a 3-2 win on matchday 14 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Sunday. Enzo Fernandez scored in either half while Levi Colwill was the other player on target. Facundo Buananotte and Joao Pedro scored the visitors as Conor Gallagher was sent off for the Blues in the first half. Here are the Premier League stats.

Fourth Argentinian player to score a PL goal for Chelsea

As per Squawka, Enzo's opener against Brighton saw him join an elite list of Argentinian footballers who have scored for Chelsea in the Premier League. The midfielder is only the fourth Argentinian to score for Chelsea in the Premier League joining Juan Sebastian Veron, Hernan Crespo and Gonzalo Higuain. Later, he also scored a crucial penalty to complete his brace.

Enzo finally gets on the scoresheet!

Enzo scored his first PL goal in his 31st appearance and on his 43rd shot in the competition. As per Opta, before today, he has attempted more shots than any other player without a goal in the PL this season (22).

Brighton registered this unwanted Premier League record

Brighton are one of the only four teams yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season. However, they have scored in each of their matches. The Seagulls became just the sixth top-flight team ever to score and concede in their first 14 games in a season. They registered this record first since Wolves back in the 1934-35 season.

Pedro scored his fifth goal of the PL season

Pedro has been in exceptional form for Roberto De Zerbi's men as he netted his eighth goal in 45 PL appearances. The 22-year-old has amassed five goals this season in 14 league matches while also registering an assist.

A look at the match summary

It was a scrappy start before Enzo netted the opening goal from a corner in the 17th minute. Eventually, Chelsea doubled their lead through Colwill, who headed it home from another corner. Buonanotte pulled one back for the visitors before Gallagher was sent off right before halftime. In the second half, Enzo scored from the spot before Pedro's injury-time consolation goal for Brighton.

Match stats and standings

Chelsea had five out of their eight attempts on target while the Seagulls tested Robert Sanchez nine times from their 18 attempts. Brighton had 68% possession. In terms of the standings, Chelsea are 10th (19 points). Meanwhile, Brighton are 8th with 22 points.