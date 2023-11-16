Prime Video introduces FanCode in India to expand sports programming

Technology 1 min read

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:33 pm Nov 16, 202304:33 pm

The annual add-on subscription costs Rs. 249

Amazon Prime Video has introduced FanCode to its Prime Video Channels lineup, broadening its sports offerings in India. FanCode, which collaborates with numerous sports leagues and organizations, delivers over 15 sports, including cricket, rugby, football, kabaddi, basketball, and horse racing to Indian sports enthusiasts. Prime members can now acquire an annual add-on subscription to FanCode for just Rs. 249.

Prime Video Channels and FanCode's exclusive partnerships

Last year, Amazon Prime Video emerged as a content aggregator in India by launching Prime Video Channels. This service enables users to access subscription-based video-on-demand platforms such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, MUBI, Eros Now, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. FanCode boasts exclusive partnerships with ICC Pathways, EFL, Cricket West Indies, CONMEBOL, Volleyball World, FIBA, and more.

Live sports content and future offerings on FanCode

Since its establishment four years ago, FanCode has broadcast over 45,000 hours of live sports content. Subscribers can enjoy events like the Carabao Cup, Barclays Women's Super League, Women's Big Bash League, Fifa U17 World Cup, AFC Champions League, and Yuva Kabaddi. Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels India, stated that adding FanCode contributes to a comprehensive entertainment package.