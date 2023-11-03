India proposes inter-nation framework for regulating AI

1/3

Business 2 min read

India proposes inter-nation framework for regulating AI

By Rishabh Raj 11:46 am Nov 03, 202311:46 am

Chandrasekhar is presently in the UK attending the AI Safety Summit (Photo credit: X/@Rajeev_GoI)

India is advocating for an institutional framework among nations to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and has urged for a mutual understanding of AI's acceptable and unacceptable uses. During a meeting with Dutch counterpart Alexandra Van Huffelen, Indian Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, "We must come to a consensus on the dos and don'ts of AI among democratic nations to ensure that we are not left playing catch-up in a rapidly evolving world of innovation."

2/3

Strengthening collaboration in emerging technologies

Chandrasekhar is presently in the UK attending the AI Safety Summit, initiated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He also met with Ed Husic, Australia's industry and science minister, to talk about enhancing ongoing cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, the semiconductor ecosystem, and cybersecurity. In another meeting with Viscount Camrose, UK Minister of State for AI and Intellectual Property, both leaders examined potential dangers related to user harm caused by AI and committed to working together.

3/3

The Bletchley Declaration and upcoming AI summit in India

On November 1, India joined 28 other countries in agreeing to "The Bletchley Declaration," which highlights the importance of aligning AI systems with human intentions and promotes further investigation into AI's full potential. Chandrasekhar has invited all nations to participate in the forthcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) and India AI summits planned for December 2023. These events coincide with India's preparation of the Digital India Bill (DIB), which seeks to establish safeguards against AI algorithms and empower citizens.