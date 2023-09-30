Google Bard to get 'Memory' feature, enhancing future chatbot interactions

By Akash Pandey 10:03 pm Sep 30, 202310:03 pm

The new feature will change how you interact with the AI chatbot (Photo credit: Google)

Google is gearing up to add a new feature called "Memory" to its AI chatbot, Google Bard, reported 9to5Google, citing source Dylan Roussel, an Android developer. This addition will allow Bard to remember key user details and preferences. Currently, Bard begins every conversation from scratch, offering similar responses to all users. But with the Memory feature, Bard will store specific details shared by users, enhancing future interactions and creating a more personalized and efficient chatbot experience.

Adapting to users' preferences will improve chatbot's responses

The Memory feature will enable users to input their preferences or requirements, which Bard will then use to customize its responses. For instance, if a user tells Bard they are on a gluten-free diet or have food allergies, the AI chatbot can recall this information and suggest suitable recipes in future conversations without needing reminders. This feature is expected to enhance various aspects of the chatbot experience, such as travel recommendations and meal ideas based on users' unique situations.

How users can add and delete preferences

Once Bard's Memory feature is rolled out, users can access its dedicated page through the left-side menu, where they can add new preferences or delete incorrect or unwanted memories. While still in development, users are expected to have control over the information stored in Bard's Memory, allowing them to manage their chatbot experience more effectively.

Bard will also offer option to disable feature

To address privacy concerns, Google Bard will feature a toggle on the left side of the screen that will allow users to easily turn off the Memory function. This option enables users to start conversations without relying on stored memories or ask questions about topics they prefer the chatbot not to remember in future interactions. The ability to disable the Memory feature is expected to be well-received by the users.