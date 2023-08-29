Amazon acquires CLI start-up Fig to boost generative AI efforts

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 29, 2023 | 06:49 pm 2 min read

Fig was founded in 2020

Amazon has acquired Fig, a start-up focused on improving the command line interface (CLI) experience for developers through tools like "autocomplete." Founded in 2020, Fig has raised over $2 million in funding from prominent backers such as Y Combinator and General Catalyst. The acquisition aims to integrate Fig's technology with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance the developer experience.

Fig team joins AWS

As part of the deal, Fig's employees, including its two co-founders, will join AWS. Although the terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, Fig's paid features are now available for free to existing users. New sign-ups are temporarily on hold as Amazon works to integrate Fig with AWS. The long-term implications for developers using other cloud providers remain uncertain.

AWS will be able to keep pace with rivals

Fig's technology aligns with the generative AI revolution, which aims to reduce developers' grunt work by providing helpful suggestions. AWS has shown interest in generative AI and introduced an AI programmer called CodeWhisperer in June. The acquisition of Fig will help AWS keep pace with cloud rivals like GitHub and Google, who have also developed similar tools.

Fig CEO enthusiastic about AWS collaboration

Fig CEO Brendan Falk expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "AWS believes that generative AI represents a major technological shift to transform the way its customers build, and we are beyond excited to be a part of that larger vision." Amazon has not yet shared any updates on the future plans for Fig's technology.

