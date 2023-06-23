India

From Google to Amazon: Modi to meet top CEOs today

From Google to Amazon: Modi to meet top CEOs today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 23, 2023 | 06:18 pm 3 min read

PM Modi to meet Boeing, Amazon and Google CEOs today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly meet with chief executives of American and Indian firms on Friday at the White House to talk about investment, innovation, and manufacturing in various technology sectors, including semiconductors, space, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The top business leaders, including CEOs of Amazon, Google, and Boeing, will gather in the East Room to meet PM Modi at around 9:05pm.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi is anticipated to consult with the leaders on various investment plans for India, as well as seek opinions on initiatives needed to make India a more investment-friendly destination. He is currently on his first official state visit to the United States (US). On Friday, PM Modi addressed the US Congress for the second time, becoming the first Indian PM to do so.

Significance of Modi meeting Boeing CEO

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is among those PM Modi will meet with. Their meeting is crucial as it comes only a day after Boeing announced a $100 million investment in India's infrastructure and programs to train pilots. It also comes right after Air India placed orders with Boeing for over 200 jets, including 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft, 20 787 Dreamliners, and 10 777Xs.

Names of top American CEOs set to meet PM Modi

Other CEOs like Tim Cook (Apple), Julie Sweet (Accenture), Ryan McInerney (JPMorgan Chase), Michael Miebach (Mastercard), and James Quincey (Coca-Cola) are some of the names set to meet Modi at the White House on Friday. Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO and chairman of Twitter, also met the Indian prime minister earlier in New York and discussed technology.

Modi held talks that featured technology with President Biden

On Thursday, the prime minister and US President Joe Biden held bilateral talks in which technology cooperation was emphasized. "Technology featured in talks, not in a limited way but technology cooperation across the ecosystem. This included technology transfer, services and working together in research among other domains," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

Know about Modi's address joint session of US Congress

Following the bilateral meetings, PM Modi addressed the joint session of the US Congress. During his address, he touched on topics such as democracy, religion, and women empowerment, among others. Referring to the importance of democracy, he said, "In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the mother of democracy." "India is blessed to have these values since time immemorial," stated PM Modi.

US one of India's most important defense partners: Modi

PM Modi also highlighted India-US ties, saying, "Today, the US has become one of our most important defense partners." "India and the US are working together in space and in the seas, in science and in semiconductors, in startups and sustainability, in tech and in trade, in farming and finance, in art and Artificial Intelligence," added the Indian PM.

Share this timeline