Technology

Google I/O 2023: All AI-related announcements we can hear tomorrow

Google I/O 2023: All AI-related announcements we can hear tomorrow

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 09, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

The I/O event will be held on May 10 at 10:30pm IST (Photo credit: Google)

Google's annual developer conference, I/O 2023, will be held tomorrow. The tech giant is expected to introduce a slew of Pixel devices at the event. However, that's not all. There will also be many AI-focused announcements, including a new large language model (LLM), and improvements to Bard and Search. Here are all the AI-related announcements we expect to hear tomorrow.

More workspace-focused AI tools are a possibility

Google will reportedly reveal more tools focusing on the workspace. Image generation in Meet and Slides and template generation in Sheets, will fall under their purview. To note, in March this year, certain "trusted testers" got access to AI features in Google Docs as well as Gmail. At the I/O event, the company might announce a wider rollout.

Search may become more 'snackable'

The new-and-improved Google Search will cater to a younger audience, providing results that will be "visual, snackable, personal, and human." The AI-integrated search functionality will show more visual content than before in the results (social media posts and short videos), and will be able to respond to queries "that can't be easily answered by traditional web results."

The Bard chatbot will be front and center

Google might announce that the Bard chatbot—first showcased in March—will now be capable of being used for coding as well as solving math and logic questions. Also, besides English, it will be available in Japanese and Korean languages. As perCNBC, the company is working on more powerful versions of the Bard, such as "Multi-Bard," "Big Bard" and "Giant Bard."

Google Lens might get an upgrade

Google is expected to announce new "use cases" for its image recognition tool Google Lens. There will surely be advancements to the "multi-search" facility using the camera and voice, this time with the power of intuitive AI.

PaLM 2 will debut as Google's most advanced LLM

The tech firm will introduce its most "recent" LLM at the I/O, the PaLM 2. Internally codenamed "Unified Language Model," it includes over 100 languages and has already performed several creative writing tests and analyses, as well as math and coding tests. PaLM 2 will reportedly be a "general-use" LLM and also the company's most "advanced." Expect it to be the event's showstopper.