How to use Android's Nearby Share on your Windows device

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 03, 2023, 01:03 pm 2 min read

All Nearby Share transfers are end-to-end encrypted (Photo credit: Google)

Google introduced Nearby Share in 2020 to allow sharing of files seamlessly between Android smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks. Three years later, the tech giant has launched the feature for Windows. Nearby Share is currently available for Windows in a beta state. It is accessible in India and select regions globally. Here's how you can download and use it on your Windows PC/laptop.

Why does this story matter?

Sending files from a PC/laptop to an Android device wirelessly has never been easy. You either have to use the built-in Bluetooth or risk your data's privacy using third-party apps.

However, Google's Nearby Share can help you do that efficiently and securely.

Simply click on "Share" available on a photo, link, or document to send it from your Windows device to a smartphone.

How to get Nearby Share on Windows

Head to the Nearby Share webpage (https://android.com/better-together/nearby-share-app/). The app is currently available in beta. To get started, download Nearby Share Beta on your PC. It is compatible with systems running the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up. Once you have downloaded and installed the app on your PC/laptop, sign into your Google account, and set your "Device Visibility" preferences.

Share files from Windows to Android with these easy steps

Nearby Share runs in the background. Hence, there is no need to keep it active on your screen. To send photos, videos, and documents from your PC/laptop, select "Send with Nearby Share" in the right-click menu. You can also drag and drop the files into the app. From the nearby Android devices appearing in the list, select the ones you want to share with.

Nearby Share is already installed on Android devices

Being Google's proprietary feature, Nearby Share comes pre-installed on Android devices running version 6 and above. Hence, if you are planning to send files from your smartphone to your Windows PC, you can quickly do it with just a few taps.

It is available in select regions, including India

Nearby Share for Windows is currently available in beta version in the US, India, and select regions worldwide. The service is only compatible with Windows 10 and above versions with 64-bit OS. ARM devices are not supported. On Windows PCs/laptops, it supports content sharing with Android smartphones and tablets at the moment. Google will soon make it compatible with other Google ecosystem devices.