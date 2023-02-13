India

Google's Mumbai office receives threat call, 1 person arrested

Google's Mumbai office received threat call alleging that a bomb had been planted at the tech giant's Pune facility

Google's Mumbai office got a threat call on Monday alleging that a bomb had been planted at the tech giant's Pune facility, News18 reported. Reportedly, one person has been arrested in this regard in Hyderabad. Notably, Google's Pune office was placed on alert notice for a limited period of time after the threatening call, which turned out to be a fake, according to police.

Accused made calls while drunk: Police

The accused, who reportedly made the threatening call, admitted to the act, PTI reported quoting police. He apparently admitted to contacting the Google office while drunk. Police tracked him down to Hyderabad and apprehended him there. Meanwhile, a case has been filed at Mumbai's BKC police station, and an investigation is underway.