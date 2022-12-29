Entertainment

Filmmaker Nitin Manmohan passes away in Mumbai

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 29, 2022, 12:06 pm 1 min read

According to reports, filmmaker Nitin Manmohan breathed his last on Thursday

Notable Bollywood producer Nitin Manmohan, known for films such as Bol Radha Bol, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, Manmohan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai earlier this month on December 3, after he suffered a massive heart attack. Back then, he was put on a ventilator for nearly 15 days. More information on his death is awaited.

Manmohan was 'critical' after suffering heart attack

When Manmohan was admitted to the hospital recently, his daughter Prachi and son Soham were by his side at all times. His son reportedly returned from Dubai on November 3. According to an ETimes report quoting Prachi, when Manmohan suffered a heart attack, he was in critical condition. He was being treated by a team of doctors at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri.