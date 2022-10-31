Mumbai

Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually assaulting stray dog in Powai

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 31, 2022, 10:07 pm 2 min read

The accused has been booked under IPC Section 377 and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960

The Mumbai Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a female stray dog in the Powai area of the Maharasthra capital on Saturday, The Times of India reported. The accused, reportedly a 28-year-old food delivery agent named Akash, committed the gruesome crime behind a Powai mall. He was arrested following a complaint by a member of a non-governmental organization (NGO) working for animal rights.

Incident Man allegedly had sex with dog for several days

Akash allegedly caught the dog and abused it behind Heera Panna Mall in Powai, said reports. The incident came to light when a passerby saw him committing the crime. Meanwhile, another delivery boy made a video of his act and shared it with his colleagues, which reached the NGO's president. The accused had reportedly been raping the dog for several days.

Complaint Accused arrested based on complaint by NGO member

The passerby immediately alerted the Bombay Animal Rights NGO, following which it filed a police complaint. The accused was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint filed by Minu Sheth, an animal activist and member of Bombay Animal Rights. The complaint was filed based on the basis of the video Sheth received from the NGO's president, which showed Akash raping the stray dog.

Action Case registered under IPC Section 377

Following Sheth's complaint, the police rushed to the spot and, after a brief search, nabbed the accused. A case has been registered against Akash under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offenses) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The accused was produced before a Bandra court on Monday and was remanded to police custody.

Information Similar incidents that took place in the past

Two years ago, too, a female stray dog was sexually assaulted in the same area in Powai, Mid-Day reported. In another similar case, a senior citizen was accused of raping a dog in Rajasthan's Bharatpur in June. Residents of a Housing Board Colony discovered the dog in a pool of blood and rushed it to a veterinary hospital, where the sexual assault was confirmed.