Presenting Indian batters with most Test runs at The Oval

Over the years, Indian batters have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on England soil. Scoring a century in England, where both pitch and conditions favor seamers, is no mean feat. The Oval is one such ground where India have prevailed with the bat time and again. On this note, have a look at the Indian batters with most Test runs on this ground.

#1 Rahul Dravid: 443 runs Former Indian batter Rahul Dravid leads this list by a mile. Dravid, who fancied batting at The Oval, is the only Indian with over 300 Test runs here. In a stellar career, Dravid slammed 443 runs from just three Tests at an incredible average of 110.75 on this ground (2 tons). He also has the highest individual score for India (217) at The Oval.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar: 272 runs As per ESPNcricinfo, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar trails Dravid on this elite tally. Playing four Tests at The Oval, Tendulkar racked up 272 runs at an average of 45.33. He slammed three half-centuries. Tendulkar's last innings on this ground, in 2011, saw him score 91 off 172 balls. However, India lost that match by an innings and eight runs.