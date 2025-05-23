What's the story

Joe Root has rewritten the record books by becoming the fastest player to complete 13,000 Test runs in terms of matches taken.

The star England batter accomplished the feat during his 153rd Test match, against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 22.

Overall, he became just the fifth batter to get this milestone.

Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 13,000 Test runs by matches taken.