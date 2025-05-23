Who is fastest to complete 13,000 Test runs (by matches)?
What's the story
Joe Root has rewritten the record books by becoming the fastest player to complete 13,000 Test runs in terms of matches taken.
The star England batter accomplished the feat during his 153rd Test match, against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 22.
Overall, he became just the fifth batter to get this milestone.
Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 13,000 Test runs by matches taken.
#5
Sachin Tendulkar - 163 matches
While Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took 163 matches to complete 13,000 runs, he took the least number of innings (266).
He continues to be the leading run-scorer in the format, having racked up 15,921 runs from 200 Test matches at an incredible average of 53.78.
The 52-year-old also holds the record for scoring the most number of Test tons (51).
His tally also includes six double-tons and 68 half-centuries.
#4
Ricky Ponting - 162 matches
Australian legend Ricky Ponting needed 162 matches to accomplish this feat (275 innings).
The star right-handed batter finished with 13,378 runs from 168 Tests at 51.85, including 41 hundreds.
He also racked up 62 fifties in his celebrated career as his tally also includes six double-hundreds.
Notably, he has won the second-most number of Tests as captain (48 in 77 matches).
#3
Rahul Dravid - 160 matches
Rahul Dravid took 160 matches to accomplish 13,000 Test runs (277 innings).
He is the only Indian batter besides Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to have touched the 10,000-run mark (Test cricket).
In a career spanning over 15 years, Dravid amassed 13,288 runs from 164 Tests at an average of 52.31.
He also owns 36 Test tons, 63 fifties, and five double-centuries.
#2
Jacques Kallis - 159 matches
The previous-fastest batter to accomplish 13,000 Test runs was South Africa's Jacques Kallis, who took 159 matches (269 innings).
Kallis is the only player with the double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket.
He tallied 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at an incredible average of 55.37 (100s: 45, 50s: 58, 200s: 2).
The medium pacer claimed as many as 292 wickets in the format.
#1
Joe Root - 153 matches
As mentioned, Root needed 153 matches to accomplish 13,000 Test runs.
Though he required the least number of matches to get this milestone, he took the most innings (279).
Since his Test debut against India in 2012, Root has been a consistent run-getter in the format.
He averages 50-plus with the help of 36 tons and 65 fifties.