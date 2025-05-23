IPL 2025, LSG defeat GT: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants overcame Gujarat Titans in Match 64 of the IPL 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.
With this win, LSG completed the double over Gujarat this season.
Batting first, LSG posted 235/2 in 20 overs. Hosts Gujarat were restricted to 202/9.
Notably, Sai Sudharsan and Akash Maharaj Singh were the Impact Players in this match.
Here's how they fared.
Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan scores 21 runs
IPL 2025 Orange Cap holder, Sudharsan, scored 21 runs from 16 balls. He slammed 4 fours and added 46 runs alongside skipper Shubman Gill.
Pacer William O'Rourke dismissed Sudharsan in the 5th over.
Sudharsan has raced to 638 runs from 13 matches this season at 53.16. He owns 1 hundred and 5 fifties.
Akash
Akash gets Jos Buttler out, mimicks Rathi's notebook celebration
Akash Singh bowled 3.1 overs for LSG and took the vital scalp of Jos Buttler.
Left-arm pacer Akash channelled his teammate Digvesh Rathi by replicating the latter's signature 'notebook celebration'.
Notably, Rathi missed this contest due to a one-game suspension.
Akash conceded 29 runs from his 3.1 overs.