May 23, 202501:44 am

What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants overcame Gujarat Titans in Match 64 of the IPL 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

With this win, LSG completed the double over Gujarat this season.

Batting first, LSG posted 235/2 in 20 overs. Hosts Gujarat were restricted to 202/9.

Notably, Sai Sudharsan and Akash Maharaj Singh were the Impact Players in this match.

Here's how they fared.