Former Indian cricketer, Kris Srikkanth, has advised MS Dhoni to consider retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The advice comes as Dhoni, who will turn 44 in July, could not take Chennai Super Kings to the IPL 2025 playoffs. He took over the reins from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the season.

Despite a couple of stellar cameos, Dhoni's overall performance has been underwhelming this season.