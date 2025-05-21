'MS Dhoni should walk away,' says Kris Srikkanth
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer, Kris Srikkanth, has advised MS Dhoni to consider retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The advice comes as Dhoni, who will turn 44 in July, could not take Chennai Super Kings to the IPL 2025 playoffs. He took over the reins from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad midway through the season.
Despite a couple of stellar cameos, Dhoni's overall performance has been underwhelming this season.
Team performance
CSK lost to RR in Delhi
In CSK's last match on May 20, Dhoni managed to score just 16 runs off 17 balls against Rajasthan Royals. With contributions from Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, CSK reached 187/8.
Despite their contributions, the team lost by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Srikkanth, who was a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, observed that age has taken a toll on Dhoni's fitness and reflexes.
He talked about Dhoni' form on his YouTube channel.
Performance analysis
Insights on Dhoni's performance
Srikkanth said, "Dhoni is also aging, you can't expect too much from him." He added, "But at the same time, you can't keep coming and messing it up...if you're not able to do it...walk away."
Srikkanth emphasized Dhoni's reflexes have gone down and his fitness levels have dropped.
He also noted CSK's top order has been failing this season.
Spin challenges
Dhoni's struggle against spin bowlers
Srikkanth observed that Dhoni, who was once a master against spin bowlers, has had a tough season.
"The problem with CSK today is that Dhoni is not able to replicate his own game," he said. "Spinners are tying him down. Once, he used to hit off spinners 10 rows into the stands."
In the RR game, Dhoni was perturbed by Wanindu Hasaranga.
Information
Dhoni versus spinners since IPL 2020
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has a strike-rate of 95.88 against spinners in the IPL. The tally includes 14 fours and 11 sixes. Notably, spinners have dismissed Dhoni 10 times in this period.
CSK summary
CSK in IPL 2025
CSK, the five-time IPL champions, have had a horrendous run as they have been knocked out of the playoff race. They have lost 10 of their first 13 games.
The untimely ouster of regular skipper Gaikwad due to an injury further worsened CSK's batting woes.
It was only in the latter half of the season that players like Shaikh Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis started getting significant opportunities.
Information
Will Dhoni continue to play?
Earlier this month, it was reported that Dhoni isn't planning to retire after the ongoing IPL season, though he is likely to leave captaincy. Despite batting at Number 9 in IPL 2025, Dhoni could be seen next season.