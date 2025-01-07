What's the story

Kris Srikkanth, former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, has slammed the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

He was disappointed with their repeated backing of Shubman Gill, despite his poor show in international matches.

"I've always maintained that Shubman Gill is an overrated cricketer but nobody listened to me," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

His statement comes following India's 1-3 defeat in the recent away Test series against Australia.