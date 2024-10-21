Summarize Simplifying... In short Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad due to his underwhelming performance this season and fitness concerns.

In his absence, veteran Akhil Herwadkar has been recalled to the squad.

Prithvi Shaw dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 07:51 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from Mumbai's squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy Group A match against Tripura. The game will be played in Agartala from October 26. Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed the news to The Hindu on Monday. He said Shaw has been given a break and was advised by selectors and coach about areas he needs to improve upon, including his fitness levels.

Shaw's performance and fitness concerns

Shaw's performance this season has been underwhelming, with a total of 139 runs in six innings. His highest score was 76, which he achieved in the second innings of the Irani Cup tie. Further, there have been concerns about his fitness since he recovered from a knee injury earlier this year. These factors likely contributed to his omission from the squad for the upcoming match against Tripura.

Veteran Herwadkar returns to Mumbai's squad

In Shaw's absence, the selectors have recalled veteran Akhil Herwadkar in the squad. Herwadkar last played for Mumbai in November 2018 and will now compete with Angkrish Raghuvanshi for the opener's slot with Ayush Mhatre. The selection committee, headed by Sanjay Patil, took these decisions at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy soon after Mumbai's game against Maharashtra ended.

Suryakumar Yadav will also miss the match

In a similar development, Suryakumar Yadav and Tanush Kotian will also miss the next game due to personal commitments and India A duty respectively. This has resulted in the recall of left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari after a long gap.

A look at Mumbai's squad

Mumbai's squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Siddhant Addhatrao (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, and Royston Dias.