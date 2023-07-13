Duleep Trophy final: Shaw, Kaverappa star on rain-hit Day 2

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 13, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

Prithvi Shaw hammered his 16th FC fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Zone have made a brilliant bounce back after getting bundled out for just 213 in the ongoing 2023 Duleep Trophy final against West Zone. At stumps on Day 2, WZone were 129/7, trailing by 84 runs. Notably, a significant part of the day's play got washed out due to rain. Vidhwath Kaverappa and Prithvi Shaw starred on the rain-hit day. Here is more.

Summary of the second day's play

SZone resumed at their overnight score of 182/7 at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tail-enders could not hang around much as WZone could only add 31 runs to their total on Day 2. In reply, WZone lost skipper and opener Priyank Panchal (11) and cheaply. Shaw and Harvik Desai (21) then added 70 runs for the second wicket. WZone, however, then suffered a shocking collapse.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja wraps up the tale

Two of the three wickets fallen for SZone on Day 2 belong to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. The left-arm spinner, who went wicket-less on Day 1, dismissed Vidhwath Kaverappa (8). Vasuki Koushik (0) was his other victim. The other fallen wicket of Vijaykumar Vyshak (13) belongs to Shams Mulani, who completed a three-wicket haul.

A compact knock from Shaw

Shaw scored 65 off 101 balls, his 16th half-century in First-Class cricket. It was an important knock for him as the opener threw away his starts in the semi-final match against Central Zone. He recorded scores of 26 and 25. However, he displayed a much better show in the summit clash. Besides 16 fifties in red-ball cricket, the 23-year-old also owns 12 tons.

Six wickets inside 27 runs

At 97/1, WZone seemed in complete command. However, they then lost six wickets inside 27 runs. Prominent names like Suryakumar Yadav (8), Cheteshwar Pujara (9), and Sarfaraz Khan (0) failed to make a mark. Meanwhile, pacer Kaverappa was the pick of the SZone bowlers on the day, claiming 4/44 in 16 overs. Koushik (1/26) and Vyshak (2/29) were the other wicket-takers.

