IPL 2023: MI beat RR after chasing 213 at Wankhede

May 01, 2023

Mumbai Indians won by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) overcame Rajasthan Royals in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede. MI successfully chased down 213, with a 55-run from Suryakumar Yadav fueling their win. However, the heroics of Tim David (45*)and Tilak Varma (29*) brought them home. RR rode on a spectacular century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Notably, it was the 1000th IPL encounter.

How did the match pan out?

RR had a flying start after Sanju Samson elected to bat. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler added 72 runs before Buttler departed. Although Jaiswal lost support, he continued with his onslaught. He was the lone warrior as RR amassed 212/7. MI lost their openers, but Suryakumar and David brought them home. David chased 17 runs in the final over, slamming three sixes off Jason Holder.

SKY capitalizes upon his form

Chasing 213 at the Wankhede Stadium, SKY arrived at number four, with Mumbai Indians's scorecard reading 76/2. He went after the bowlers from the outset as the required run rate remained in control. SKY reached his fifty off just 23 balls. It was his second half-century of the ongoing season. The dasher managed 55 off 29 balls (8 fours and 2 sixes).

Second Indian bowler with 300 T20 wickets

Ashwin, who took two wickets (27 runs), became the second Indian bowler to complete 300 wickets in T20 cricket. He is just behind RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who got there earlier this month against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He becomes the 17th bowler to get to this landmark and also the ninth spinner to complete this feat. Dwayne Bravo leads the charts with 615 wickets.

Jaiswal scores at 200

Jaiswal continued his exploits, slamming 41* off 23 balls in the Powerplay. He brought his maiden IPL century off 53 balls (18th over). The young left-handed batter hammered his fourth 50+ score of the ongoing season and seventh overall. Jaiswal also touched the 900-run mark in the IPL during his knock. He ended up slamming 124 off 62 balls (16 fours, 8 sixes).

RR's seventh centurion in IPL

Jaiswal has become the seventh player to have slammed a century for RR in the IPL. Buttler (5), Shane Watson (2), Ajinkya Rahane (2), Sanju Samson (2), Ben Stokes (1), and Yusuf Pathan (1) are the others with this feat. At 21 years and 123 days, Jaiswal has become the youngest centurion for the Royals in the cash-rich league.

Most Powerplay runs in IPL 2023

Jaiswal has been phenomenal in the Powerplay in IPL 2023. He now has the most runs in this phase this season, having slammed 227 runs at a strike rate of 165.69. Jaiswal left behind Lucknow Super Giants's Kyle Mayers, who owns 204 Powerplay runs.

1,000th match in IPL

India's premier T20 league has reached the landmark of 1000 matches. RR, who are playing tonight, were the champions of the inaugural season (2008). Meanwhile, MI have won the tournament five times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019-20).

Jaiswal attains these feats

Jaiswal now has the highest individual score by an uncapped player in the IPL. He broke the record of Paul Valthaty, who slammed an unbeaten 120 for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011 in Mohali. Jaiswal also registered the joint-highest individual score for RR in the IPL, with Buttler. Overall, he is the fourth-youngest player to score an IPL ton.