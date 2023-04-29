Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 29, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Gaikwad has been in fine touch in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Chennai Super Kings battle it out with Punjab Kings at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 29. Both teams have played eight matches apiece with CSK winning five and PBKS prevailing four times. Ruturaj Gaikwad's battle with Kagiso Rabada will be to watch out for in the contest. Here we decode their rivalry.

How has the duo fared against each other?

In IPL, Gaikwad has been dismissed by Rabada twice in just four meetings. The opener, however, has been aggressive against him, garnering 33 runs off 21 balls (SR: 157.14). The South African speedster has also dismissed Gaikwad once in four T20I meetings. The batter's strike rate comes down to 88.46 against Rabada at the highest level.

Their numbers in powerplay (IPL 2023)

Gaikwad has been aggressive in powerplay this season as his strike rate in this phase reads 153.27. He has been dismissed just a couple of times. Meanwhile, Rabada has bowled six overs in powerplay this season and walked away with three wickets. His economy rate, however, in this phase has been 9.83. These numbers certainly make this battle enticing.

Rabada's numbers against CSK

Rabada has enjoyed operating against the Super Kings in the past, having scalped eight wickets in seven games against them. While his economy rate against the four-time champions read 7.01, 3/26 are his best figures. Gaikwad has blown hot and cold against PBKS as his scores against them read 62*, 30, 12, 5, and 1. He would like to enhance his record.

A look at their overall numbers

CSK's highest run-getter since 2020, Gaikwad has amassed 1,524 runs in 44 IPL matches at 39.07. He has slammed 317 runs in IPL 2023, striking at 149.53. Rabada, the fastest bowler to claim 100 IPL wickets, has snapped 104 wickets in 66 matches (ER: 8.35). This season he has five wickets in three matches though his economy (10.16) is on the higher side.

