Sports

Shivam Dube slams his fourth IPL half-century: Key stats

Shivam Dube slams his fourth IPL half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 17, 2023, 10:04 pm 2 min read

Conway smashed a 25-ball half-century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Powerful knocks from Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52) drove Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 24th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. While Conway fired in the first half, Dube completely owned the middle overs. He took the bowlers to cleaners, having reached his fifty off 25 balls.

First fifty of IPL 2023 for Dube

Middle-order batter Dube brought the Bengaluru crowd to its feet with his monstrous hitting. The left-handed batter reached his half-century off just 25 balls in the 15th over. It was his fourth fifty of the tournament. Dube racked up 52 off 27 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 5 sixes. He registered his first 50+ score of the season.

Dube's record against RCB

Dube, who has featured for RCB before, has a terrific record against them. He has two half-centuries in three innings against the Royal Challengers. Dube vs RCB: 46(32), Mumbai WS (2021), 95*(46), Mumbai DYP (2022), 52*(25), Bengaluru (2023).

A look at his stats

Dube, who made his IPL debut in 2019, has raced past 800 runs in the tournament. The Indian batter now has 822 runs from 40 matches at an average of 24.91. The tally includes a strike rate of 134.31. Dube has amassed 52 fours and 48 sixes in the tournament as of now. He also owns four wickets in the cash-rich league.