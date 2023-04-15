Sports

Sam Curran registers best bowling returns on IPL captaincy debut

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023

Sam Curran claimed a magnificent three-fer (3/31) against Lucknow Super Giants (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sam Curran claimed a magnificent three-fer (3/31) against Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. As per Cricbuzz, Curran has now registered the best bowling returns on IPL captaincy debut. Curran is leading Punjab Kings in this match with regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan absent with an injury. Here's more.

Breaking down Curran's spell

Curran bowled just the one over in the powerplay, conceding nine. He started well but Kyle Mayers dispatched his final delivery of the over for a six. Curran came back to bowl in the 10th over and conceded 10 runs. However, it was the 18th over, where Curran struck, dismissing Marcus Stoinis and conceding five. In the final over, he claimed two scalps.

First bowler to claim a three-fer on IPL captaincy debut

Curran is the first bowler to claim a three-fer on IPL captaincy debut. 2/21 - Sourav Ganguly (KKR) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008, 2/25 - Anil Kumble (RCB) vs PBKS, Durban, 2009, and 2/36 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs RCB, Mumbai WS, 2008 were steered clear by Curran. In 37 IPL games, Curran now has 37 scalps at 31.00. IPL 2023, he has five scalps.