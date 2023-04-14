Sports

IPL 2023, Rahul Tewatia aces another last-over finish: Key stats

Tewatia helped GT chase down 154 (Source: Twitter/@rahultewatia02)

Gujarat Titans claimed their third victory of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) thanks to a timely boundary by Rahul Tewatia. The southpaw struck a four on the penultimate delivery of the contest as GT beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. Tewatia has done a prolific job as GT's finisher and his numbers state the same. Here are further details.

Many eyebrows were raised when GT bought Tewatia for Rs. 9 crore in the 2022 IPL auction.

The southpaw silenced his critics with some terrific performances in the season.

He was an unsung hero of GT's title triumph. Against PBKS, Tewatia arrived to bat in the last over.

He brought out a ramp shot against Sam Curran to take this side over the line.

Master of last-over finishes

As per statistician Bharath Seervi, GT, who debuted only last season, have won 11 of their 12 matches while chasing. Nine of those victories came in the last over. On five occasions, Tewatia smashed the winning runs (all boundaries). As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 31.81 in run chases in IPL and has a strike rate of 129.51.

The breakthrough knock

While Tewatia made his IPL debut in 2014, his breakthrough performance came in the 2020 season against PBKS. While playing for Rajasthan Royals, he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over as his side chased down 224. Notably, Tewatia scored only eight runs off his first 19 balls. The next 12 balls saw his score an astonishing 45 runs.

Love affair against PBKS

Tewatia has certainly enjoyed playing against PBKS. Last year, he arrived to bat in the final over against them at the Brabourne Stadium. The equation boiled down to the Titans requiring 12 off the final two balls. Only a couple of sixes would have helped GT and that is what Tewatia came up with. He smashed Odean Smith for successive maximums.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Tewatia has now raced to 758 runs in 68 IPL games at a strike rate of 130.24. His only IPL fifty came in that famous chase against PBKS in 2022 (53 off 31 balls). Though he hasn't operated much with the ball in GT colors, he has fared decently as a leg-spinner in IPL. He owns 32 wickets in 50 innings (ER: 7.92).

How did the match pan out?

PBKS fared decently in the powerplay after GT elected to field (52/2). They struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. Mohit Sharma took two wickets as PBKS managed 153/8. In response, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill fired at the start. Although GT lost a couple of quick wickets, Gill starred with a fifty. David Miller and Tewatia ensured GT's victory.