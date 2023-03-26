Sports

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of Punjab Kings

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 26, 2023, 10:57 pm 3 min read

Punjab Kings finished sixth in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@SDhawan25)

Punjab Kings finished sixth in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) to continue their abysmal record of reaching the playoffs. PBKS once again underwent several changes and have a new skipper in Shikhar Dhawan. IPL 2023 could be a challenge for PBKS, who also saw Jonny Bairstow get ruled out. We present the statistical preview of PBKS.

Performance in previous seasons

Started as Kings XI Punjab, the franchise finished third in the inaugural season. The only time they reached the playoffs other than this was in 2014. They even reached the finals in 2014 but lost against KKR. From 2015 to 2022, they have missed out on the playoffs a total of eight times. They have also received the wooden spoon thrice.

PBKS will rely heavily on Shikhar Dhawan

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan will look to continue his stunning form from last season. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, having slammed 6,244 runs in 206 matches. Dhawan smashed 460 runs in 14 matches last season at 38.33. In each of the last seven seasons in IPL, Dhawan has smashed over 450 runs. He recorded 618 runs in IPL 2020.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the PBKS bowling attack

Kagiso Rabada has been one of the most consistent foreign speedsters in IPL recently. He has 99 scalps in 63 IPL matches at 19.85, having six four-wicket hauls. Last season, he finished as third highest wicket-taker, having picked 23 wickets in 13 matches at 17.65. Rabada (6) is joint-second for most four-wicket hauls in IPL alongside Lasith Malinga. Sunil Narine (7) leads the tally.

A look at key batters

Liam Livingstone, who scored 437 runs in 14 matches last season will be crucial once again. His strike rate of 182.08 was the second-highest last season among batters who have faced at least 200 balls, only behind Dinesh Karthik (183.33). Jitesh Sharma scored 234 runs in 12 matches last season, striking at 163.63. New addition, Sikandar Raza has hammered 3,346 runs in 172 T20s.

A look at the key bowlers

Rahul Chahar picked 14 wickets in 13 matches last season at 25.71. Arshdeep Singh will also be important as he scalped 10 wickets last season in 14 matches. They will heavily rely on the new signing, Sam Curran who has scalped 32 wickets in 32 IPL matches. Raza and Livingstone will also play a crucial role with their part-time spin.

PBKS as a franchise have failed to reach the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, most by any IPL team. Former PBKS captain, Yuvraj Singh is the only bowler in IPL history to pick two hat-tricks in a single season. He achieved this feat in 2009.

Here's a look at the PBKS squad for IPL 2023

PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Ratee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, M Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide. Ruled out: Jonny Bairstow.