Sports

Ben Stokes to miss later stages of IPL: Here's why

Ben Stokes to miss later stages of IPL: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Feb 22, 2023, 07:09 pm 3 min read

Ben Stokes has slammed two hundreds in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will skip the later stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The former Rajasthan Royals player fetched a record sum of Rs. 16.25 crore. He skipped the 2022 edition to focus on international cricket. The 16th edition of the cash-rich tournament kickstarts on March 31. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The IPL 2023 schedule was released last week, confirming that the finale will take place on May 28.

The tournament will end just four days prior to England's first Test of the summer against Ireland, commencing on June 1. It will be followed by the five-match Ashes series.

Stokes, who captains England in Test cricket, would want to be ready for the forthcoming challenges.

Stokes confirms his availability for the Ireland Test

"Yes, I'll play," Stokes said. "I'll be making sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that [Ireland] game." He added, "I'll probably get round the individuals and ask them what they want to be ready for the Ashes, because those five games are obviously the big ones of the summer, and you've got to think about what lads want."

Stokes has an impeccable record as Test captain

Stokes, who took charge as full-time captain in April 2022, has led England to 10 wins in 11 matches. Their only defeat in this period was recorded against South Africa at Lord's. No other team has even six Test wins in this period. Notably, six of England's wins have come at home while four have been recorded overseas.

Historic win in Pakistan

For the very first time, England clean-swept Pakistan in Pakistan in Test series (3-0). They also won their first Test series in the nation in over 22 years. Overall, England recorded their fifth Test win in Pakistan.

Nine Test wins in 2022

Under Stokes, England recorded nine Test wins last year. He equaled Virat Kohli (2016) in terms of the most victories as a Test captain in a calendar year. Clive Lloyd (11 in 1984), Graeme Smith (11 in 2008), Steve Waugh (10 in 2002), Michael Vaughan (10 in 2004), and Ricky Ponting (10 in 2006 and 9 in 2005) dominate the list.

How has Stokes fared in IPL?

In 43 matches, Stokes has aggregated 920 runs while striking at a healthy rate of 134.50 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). The right-arm pacer has clipped 28 wickets at an economy of 8.55. He played for the Rajasthan Royals from 2018-21. Prior to that, he was an invaluable campaigner for the Rising Pune Supergiant as they reached the final in 2017.

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the opening match of IPL 2023. As per Cricbuzz, there will be 70 league games that include 18 double-headers. The IPL 2023 will return to its familiar home and away format with all ten teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.