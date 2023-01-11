Sports

Rishabh Pant to miss IPL 2023, confirms Sourav Ganguly: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 11, 2023

Rishabh Pant got injured in a car accident (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will miss the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals (DC) in the competition, met with a fatal car accident last month and sustained multiple injuries. He is set to stay away from the action for a while. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Pant met with the accident on December 30 morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

He was subsequently hospitalized.

BCCI, in an official statement, ensured that the wicketkeeper-batter will get the best medical treatment.

Pant sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back.

The southpaw also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe.

What did Ganguly say?

Ganguly, who is expected to join DC as Director of Cricket, said Pant's absence will affect the team. "It will take time to heal. We cannot do anything. Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL. We will do well. Pant's injury will affect DC," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Eyewitnesses describe Pant's car accident

As per the eyewitnesses, Pant's car collided with the railing, after which the car went up in flames. Furthermore, the people were reportedly able to bring the fire under control after much difficulty. In a couple of photographs after the car crash, Pant can be seen with injuries and bruises on his forehead and back.

Pant is being treated in Mumbai

Pant is currently being treated at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. His ligament injury is expected to heal in three to four months. Cricbuzz earlier reported that Pant will remain out of action for at least six months. He, hence, will also miss the four-match home Test series versus Australia in February-March. IPL 2023 is expected to get underway in the last week of March.

How has Pant fared in IPL?

Filling Pant's boots won't be easy as he has been sensational in the tournament since his debut in 2016. Coming to his IPL numbers, Pant owns 2,838 runs in 98 games at 34.61 (50s: 15, 100: 1). He has been striking at an astonishing rate of 147.97. He guided DC to playoffs in his maiden leadership assignment in the 2021 season.

Pant's captaincy stats in the IPL

Pant led DC in 2021 and 2022 respectively. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has so far led the side in 30 games, winning 16, losing 13, and one match being a tie. Pant has a win percentage of 55.00.

David Warner can be handed over the reins

David Warner is the front-runner to replace Pant as DC skipper. He is a proven leader in IPL, having guided Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden title in 2016. Overall, he boasts 35 wins in 69 IPL matches as a skipper. With the bat, he has mustered 5,881 runs in 162 IPL games at 42.01 (100s: 4). Warner owns most half-centuries in the competition (55).