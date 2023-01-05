Sports

2nd T20I: India elect to field; Rahul Tripathi makes debut

2nd T20I: India elect to field; Rahul Tripathi makes debut

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 05, 2023, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Rahul Tripathi receives his debut cap (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After narrowly clinching the opening game, India are aiming to seal the deal in the second T20I of the three-match series versus Sri Lanka. The opener went right down to the wire as the Lankans fought valiantly while chasing 163. The hosts, however, eventually prevailed by two runs. Indian captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field in the 2nd T20I.

Rahul Tripathi makes his debut; Arshdeep Singh replaces Harshal Patel

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka. India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the second T20I. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 153 from three T20Is. Spinners have been a force to reckon with at the venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 27 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 18 occasions, while Sri Lanka have pocketed eight matches. One match didn't have a result. Notably, the Lankans are yet to win a T20I series on Indian soil.

Here are the key performers

Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged the most wickets in IND-SL duels (20). Shanaka is SL's leading run-getter in vs India in T20Is. He has compiled 351 runs in 20 games, striking at 131.95. Suryakumar accumulated 1,164 T20I runs in 31 T20Is last year, striking at 187.43. Mavi scalped a four-fer on his T20I debut. He returned with 4/22 in four overs.