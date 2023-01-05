Sports

Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan slotted in same group

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 05, 2023

India and Pakistan have only been meeting in multi-team events (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Arch-nemesis India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in the preliminary round of the 2023 Asia Cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who also happens to be the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), confirmed the same on Thursday (January 5). The tournament will take place in the same format that has been followed across the previous two editions. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the continental tournament.

Shah took to his official Twitter handle and shared ACC's cricket calendar for the 2023-24 season.

He also confirmed that the tournament will take place in September just before the ODI World Cup in India, which will take place in October-November.

The upcoming edition would be played in the 50-over format.

Format of the tournament

Just like the 2022 edition, which was played in the T20 format, 13 matches will be played in Asia Cup 2023. While India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already secured their spot, the winner of the Men's Premier Cup will take the final spot. The Premier Cup winner will be slotted in the group consisting of India and Pakistan.

List of tournaments released by ACC

Men's Challenger Cup: February Men's U-16 Regional: March Men's Premier Cup: April Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup: June Men's Emerging Asia Cup: July Men's ODI Asia Cup: September Men's U-19 Challenger Cup: October Men's U-19 Premier Cup: November Men's U19 Asia Cup: December

The clarity to be issued over the venue

Meanwhile, clarity over the venue of the competition is yet to come. While Pakistan have the hosting rights of the competition, Shah stated that the tournament will be played at a neutral venue. Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, who was sacked last month, even stated that Pakistan will pull out of the WC if India doesn't travel their land over the Asia Cup.

Here's Jay Shah's post

Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure cricket calendars for 2023 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket! pic.twitter.com/atzBO4XjIn — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 5, 2023

Sri Lanka clinched the 2022 Asia Cup

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka lifted last year's Asia Cup, upsetting Pakistan in the final. It was their sixth triumph in the gala competition. India hold the record of clinching the title most times (7). The remaining two titles belong to Pakistan. 13 of the 15 Men's Asia Cup editions so far have been played in the ODI format. 2022 and 2016 witnessed the T20 versions.