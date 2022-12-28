Sports

ICC Men's Test Player Rankings: Ashwin and Iyer move up

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 28, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Ashwin shined for India

Indian duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer gained big in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Both players contributed immensely to India's three-wicket win in Mirpur. Ashwin and Iyer added a match-winning stand in the run-chase, besides making their presence felt in the first innings. India claimed the two-match series 2-0 and the duo was rightly rewarded in the latest Rankings.

Ashwin shines for India

Ashwin was at his sublime best, claiming six wickets in the match, including a four-wicket haul. He also scored a 42*-run knock in India's 2nd innings. Ashwin, who has 449 scalps in the format for India, moved up one place on the latest rankings for bowlers to share fourth with team-mate Jasprit Bumrah. He has 812 rating points.

Iyer makes an impression

Iyer scored a solid 87 during the first innings and then played a supporting role to Ashwin during the run chase. He chipped in with an unbeaten 29*. Iyer has risen to a career-best rating, jumping 10 places to be placed 16th overall on the list for Test batters. He has a total of 666 rating points.

Umesh jumps as well

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was the other player from his side to make a significant gain on the recent rankings update. Umesh improved five places to be 33rd on the list for bowlers. He claimed a total of five wickets during the second Test.