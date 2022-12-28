Sports

Here's why Rishabh Pant has been excluded from white-ball squads

Pant will undergo a knee-strengthening rehabilitation program

Star wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been excluded from India's white-ball squads (T20Is and ODIs) for the upcoming home leg against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan, who recently slammed a historic ODI double-ton, features as a wicket-keeper in both squads. The BCCI has not officially updated whether Pant was dropped or rested. However, the latest reports suggest that Pant will undergo a knee-strengthening rehabilitation program.

Why does this story matter?

Pant is arguably India's greatest wicket-keeper-batter in Test cricket. He has contributed with his match-defining knocks in several memorable overseas wins.

However, the left-hander hasn't quite delivered in white-ball cricket.

Pant was released from India's ODI squad in Bangladesh.

It was reported that the decision had been taken "in consultation with the BCCI medical team".

Pant then kept wickets in the Test series.

Why did BCCI leave out Pant?

As stated, the BCCI is yet to confirm whether Pant has been dropped or rested. It is understood that he has been asked to report at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to work on strength and conditioning. According to PTI, Pant will undergo a knee-strengthening rehabilitation program for two weeks. Hence, he will miss the entire Sri Lanka series.

Pant's ODI form in 2022

In 10 ODI innings in 2022, Pant has scored 336 runs at 37.33. While his strike rate reads 96.55, the tally includes two fifties and a ton. Though these numbers look pretty decent, he was dismissed under 20 seven times. The tally also includes two ducks. It shows Pant's knack for scoring big once in a while, which aren't great signs for Team India.

How did Pant fare in T20Is in 2022?

Pant has been facing the same issue in T20Is as well and due to the same, Dinesh Karthik got the nod ahead of him in the year's first half. The former played 25 T20Is this year, scoring 364 runs at 21.41 (50s: 1). While the 25-year-old was dismissed under 10 seven times in this period, he could only breach the 30-run mark thrice.

India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.