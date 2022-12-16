Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara scores first Test ton in 52 innings: Stats

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 19th Test hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. The right-hander managed 102* off 130 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and striking at 78.46. It's his fastest century in Test cricket. Earlier, Pujara failed to reach the triple figures as he was dismissed on 90. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, Pujara was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka. He has scored runs for fun ever since.

He slammed 1,094 runs in County Cricket (100s: 5).

In between, he featured in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, where he scored a half-century.

He has put the long-standing century drought to an end, smashing his first Test ton since January 2019.

Pujara's first Test ton since 2019

Prior to this knock, Pujara last scored a Test hundred against Australia at SCG (193). Pujara went 51 innings without scoring a hundred, ending the wait in a counter-attacking fashion in Chattogram. He has amassed 1,558 runs across 52 innings since his 18th Test century. He has averaged 31.16 in this interval, clocking 14 fifties and a ton. Pujara recorded five ducks as well.

Decoding Pujara's Test numbers

Pujara made his debut in 2010. The right-hander has since clobbered 6,984 runs at 44.76 (100s: 19, 50s: 34). At home, Pujara has mustered 3,699 runs at 54.39. The 34-year-old holds 3,262 and 23 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 37.93 and 11.50, respectively. Pujara is three short of completing 100 Tests for India. He would be the 13th batter to do so.

Pujara averages over 100 against Bangladesh

Pujara has whipped 438 runs in six innings against the Tigers. He averages 109.50. His scores read 83, 54*, 54, 55, 90, and 102*. Pujara, who is playing his maiden Test in Bangladesh, averages a mouth-dropping 192.00 in the nation (100s: 1, 50s; 1).

How has the first Test panned out?

India hammered 404/10 after batting first. Fifties from Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) put India back on track after being reduced to 112/4. Bangladeshi spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz pocketed four-fers each. India then folded Bangladesh on 150, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's five-fer. The visitors raced to 258/2d, setting a 513-run target. Bangladesh need 471 runs to win the Test.