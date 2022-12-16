Sports

BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Gill, Pujara floor the Tigers

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored centuries each (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Team India had a perfect run all throughout Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav completed a five-wicket haul, thereby helping the visitors fold Bangladesh on 150. Twin centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara powered India to 258/2d, setting a 513-run target for the hosts. Bangladesh need 471 runs to win the Test.

Kuldeep completes a five-wicket haul

Kuldeep, who grabbed four wickets on Day 2, uprooted a set-looking Ebadot Hossain (17) to claim his third five-wicket haul in Tests. The left-arm spinner has raced to 31 Test scalps in eight matches at 21.41. Prior to this fixture, Kuldeep's last five-fer was against Australia at SCG in 2019. Meanwhile, Axar Patel stumped out Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) to restrict Bangladesh to 150.

Indian openers put up a clinical show

India started well with openers Gill and KL Rahul fetching a 70-run stand among themselves. The latter departed on 23, falling prey to the short ball ploy from Khaled Ahmed. Regardless, the pair recorded India's highest opening partnership in Tests in 2022. The previous best was between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal (52) against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

A century to remember for Gill!

Gill took a while before freeing his arms. He slammed his first boundary in the 17th over. He hit Khaled for back-to-back fours in the next over. Gill tonked a four toward mid-on to notch his maiden Test hundred. He belted a six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with the later getting the last laugh soon. Gill scored a 152-ball 110 (4s: 10, 6s: 3).

Pujara ends the century drought

Pujara, who was dismissed on 90 in the first innings, breached the triple figures with a four off spinner Taijul Islam. He clocked his 19th Test hundred. He hit 13 fours and struck at 78.46. He attained his fastest hundred in the format (130 deliveries). Notably, the Saurashtra batter scored his first Test ton in 52 innings, with his last hundred in January 2019.

Pujara's hostile act put India on top

Pujara stitched two crunch partnerships that frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers throughout his stay. The veteran clocked a 113-run stand with Gill for the second wicket, taking India from 70/1 to 183/2 in 49.3 overs. He then changed gears to fetch an unbeaten 75-run stand with Virat Kohli in merely 73 deliveries. Notably, Pujara clubbed 56 runs off 44 deliveries in the same.

Bangladesh stay put in final stages of Day 3

Openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan did a commendable job as they played out the remaining 12 overs of Day 3. Shanto clubbed three boundaries to score 25* off 42 deliveries. Hasan managed 17* off 30 deliveries, striking three fours as well. Bangladesh concluded Day 3 at 42/0. The hosts have six sessions to chase down 471 runs in Chattogram.